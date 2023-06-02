Raymond James & Associates Has $1.29 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BILL were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BILL by 17,470.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after buying an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BILL by 40.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after buying an additional 341,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,018. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BILL opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

