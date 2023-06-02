Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains GP Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

