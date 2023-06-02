Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,886 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BROS stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.29 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $54.18.
Dutch Bros Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
