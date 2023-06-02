Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,583 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $335,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

