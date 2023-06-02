Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,291,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $107.57 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

