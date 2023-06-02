Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $643,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

