Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,951 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.