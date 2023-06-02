Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,181 shares of company stock worth $2,276,858. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

