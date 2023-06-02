Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NYSE WTS opened at $161.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.01. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.