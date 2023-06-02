Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $564.21 million, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 494.12%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

