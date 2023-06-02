Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FTCH opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
