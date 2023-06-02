Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE FTCH opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farfetch Company Profile

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.49.

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.