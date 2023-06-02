Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,492,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 340,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.74 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

