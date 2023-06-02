Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

