Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,733,000.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.