RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

