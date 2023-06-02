Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $83.23 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $83.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

