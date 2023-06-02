Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7 %

CRM stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average of $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.