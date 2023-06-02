Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.30. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile



Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

