Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.97 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

