Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

