Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $212.97 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

