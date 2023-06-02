Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.97 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

