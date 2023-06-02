Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

