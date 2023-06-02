Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHL stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.



