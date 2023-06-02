Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,588 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $332.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $335.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $267.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.01.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

