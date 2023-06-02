Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Buys 775 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.01.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $335.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

