SFE Investment Counsel Sells 7,198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

