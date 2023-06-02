Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
SVM stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
