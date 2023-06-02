Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.