SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

