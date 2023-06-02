Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 70,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,350,789 shares of company stock valued at $201,194,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.99.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

