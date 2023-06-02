SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,230,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

