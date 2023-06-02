Summitry LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.