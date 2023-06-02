Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,660 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunlight Financial were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $324,000. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,153,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUNL opened at $0.39 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

