Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

