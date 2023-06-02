Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 237.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,291 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

