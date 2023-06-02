Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.46

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 15842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.