Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.46

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 15842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
