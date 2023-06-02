Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Telefónica by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

TEF opened at $4.18 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.84%.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

