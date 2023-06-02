The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The GEO Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $931.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $608.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.60 million. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.