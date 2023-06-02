Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Toast has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,389,462 shares of company stock worth $49,832,836. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.