Trivest Advisors Ltd Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trivest Advisors Ltd decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175,580 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 22,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.01.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $332.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $335.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

