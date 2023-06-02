UBS Group AG Acquires 23,512 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 468.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

