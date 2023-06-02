UBS Group AG Acquires 24,394 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ISCB opened at $46.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $199.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

