UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,969. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radian Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

