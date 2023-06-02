UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $23,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

