UBS Group AG Sells 2,729 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 61,639 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

PTF stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

