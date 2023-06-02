UBS Group Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $75.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

