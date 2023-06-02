UBS Group Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $75.00

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE AAP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.