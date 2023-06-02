United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 22.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:USM opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

