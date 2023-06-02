Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 6,887 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,887 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $190,976.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 725,328 shares in the company, valued at $20,113,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Unity Software

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

