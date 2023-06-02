Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 8,810 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of U stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
