Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $112,278.77 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,679,843.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.3 %

U opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

