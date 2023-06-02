Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $112,278.77 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,679,843.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Unity Software Trading Up 1.3 %
U opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Software (U)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.